Opening Of Library Of OTS Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening of the Library of the Organization of Turkic States
and the presentation of a 100-volume series of books entitled
"Pearls of Turkic Literature" took place in Istanbul, Azernews reports, the official website of the
OTG.
The event was attended by representatives of the organization's
member countries.
Speaking at the ceremony held at the secretariat of the OTG,
Secretary General of the organization Kubanychbek Omuraliev and
adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, writer Khayriddin Sultanov
talked about ongoing projects to popularize and preserve the
literary heritage of the Turkic peoples.
A 100-volume series of books consisting of works by classics and
modern writers of the Turkic world, as well as Azerbaijani writers
and poets, was included in the collection of the OTG library and
was also donated to the Presidential Library of Turkiye and
university libraries.
The participants of the event expressed gratitude to the
chairman of the OTG, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for
publishing this collection of valuable works.
