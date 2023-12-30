Climate Activists Spray Gucci Xmas Tree With Paint

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Climate activists from the Ultima Generazione (Last Geeration,
UG) group on Friday sprayed Gucci's iconic Xmas tree in Milan with
wash-offable orange paint, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
The paint has been left on the tree, in the northern city's
plush Galleria Vittorio Emanuele landmark and shopping mall, in
order to "spur collective reflection," the fashion house said
Saturday.
Gucci said it inequivocably condemned the act of UG, part of a
long series of controversial acts of civil disobedience the group
has staged to draw attention to the climate emergency, including
several instances of pouring easy-to-wash-off paint over the
protective shields of artworks and famous monuments.
MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107670978
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.