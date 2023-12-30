New Decision To Enable Reducing Prices In Tourism Complexes, Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Tourism is considered a promising but not fully activated
economic sector in Azerbaijan. Many believe that this field of
business will be one of the main driving forces in Azerbaijan's
economy, especially in the post-oil period. The government's
policies in this direction and the achievements in the sector
strengthen the belief. Thus, Azerbaijan is in 39th place among 148
countries in tourism competitiveness indicators. The World Travel
and Tourism Council reported that the country ranks among the top
ten countries with the greatest increase in visitor exports from
2010 to 2016. Besides, as a chart shows, tourism has increased
rapidly in the country.
Besides that, the government did several projects to develop the
sector. To promote tourism, Azerbaijan sponsored Atletico Madird
jerseys describing "Azerbaijan: Land of Fire." In 2018, a new
tourism brand and the slogan "Take Another Look" were introduced.
Baku introduces e-visa, which facilitates obtaining a visa.
Azerbaijan began tourism-development planning for 2002–2005 and
2010–2014
In addition, Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) adopted new
legislation that freed tourism complexes located in the regions
(except the Absheron Peninsula) from property taxes.
The officials say that it is known that the income of regional
tourism is mainly formed by seasonal activity, and the level of
income in this sector decreases sharply at other times. The value
of accommodation assets in the tourism sector is quite large. For
this reason, property tax, being a fixed cost, creates a
significant tax burden on businesses operating seasonally.
Therefore, in order to develop regional tourism and reduce fixed
tax costs, it is planned to provide tax incentives to tourism
entities (hotels and sanatoriums). For this purpose, with the
exception of the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Khirdalan, and the
Absheron region, the property tax for real estate used in hotels
and sanatoriums in other cities and regions of the republic (except
for the period when entrepreneurial activity is temporarily
suspended in accordance with Article 16.3 of the Tax Code) is 2024.
A change was made in the Tax Code regarding a 75 percent reduction
for a period of 3 years from January 1.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, expert in tourism Rahman
Quliyev said that first up, the new decision, which will come into
force on January 1, can be considered a step taken for the
improvement of the social economy of the regions. Moreover, this
decision will have a positive effect on the working conditions and
regime of tourist complexes and hotels operating in the
regions.
“Thus, the introduction of a 75 percent exemption from property
tax will also enable hotel owners to review their pricing policies.
I expect that this decision will reduce prices by about 5-15
percent. This percentage may seem small at first glance, but it is
a big sum for individuals and families who buy a package for a
1-week holiday in the regions. Undoubtedly, it would be better if
this decision was applied to the whole country and was more
comprehensive. As is known, there are hotels operating by the sea
in the Absheron Peninsular that are visited by both local and
foreign tourists during the season. Their price would be reasonable
too,” the expert said.
The expert notes that prices occupy an important place in the
tourism sector as well as in other sectors. He stated that
reasonable prices will make foreign tourists come to Azerbaijan
more regularly, which will positively affect the image of the
country in terms of tourism.
“It should also be noted that reasonable prices are important
not only for foreign tourists but also for local tourists.
Reasonable prices will undoubtedly direct local tourists to choose
tourist centres in the country,” the expert Rehman Quliyev
added.
