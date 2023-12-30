Enemy Shells Stepnohirsk In Zaporizhzhia Region With MLRS, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled the town of Stepnohirsk in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region using multiple launch rocket systems, killing a man.

Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At 12:10, the enemy once again cynically fired at a residential building in the town of Stepnohirsk with MLRS," the post said.

A 43-year-old local was killed by the shelling. According to the regional military administration, the man was celebrating his birthday at the time of the attack.

Earlier reports said that at around 11:34, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with one missile. According to preliminary reports, it was an Iskander-M missile.

The missile was intercepted by air defenses. The missile fragments fell on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia.