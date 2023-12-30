Ukraine's Defense Ministry Improving System To Finance Construction Of Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is applying a new approach to the construction of fortifications, which will help attract additional funds.

The ministry said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution developed by the Ministry of Defense, which expanded the list of government bodies that can purchase goods, works and services for the construction of military engineering and fortification facilities," the post said.

According to the ministry, until now this function was performed by regional military administrations. Now, in addition to them, the customers will be the Ministry of Defense, the State Special Transport Service and the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development. That is, defensive structures will be built not at the expense of a separate budget program, but using state and local budget expenditures and other sources not prohibited by law.

"The resolution improves the construction financing process by making an advance payment of up to 70% of the cost of works under the contract. This will help builders construct fortifications quickly and where it is needed, particularly in dangerous areas," the ministry said.

In addition, the resolution established a unified approach in project decisions regarding construction, because until now fortifications were erected in an unsystematic manner. The new approach will ensure the creation of a powerful network of fortifications based on a single strategy.

The same technical specifications, architectural and engineering solutions, as well as safety requirements will apply to all facilities.

The ministry said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would decide on the number and places of construction of facilities, taking into account the proposals of the military command on the ground. This will ensure that the peculiarities of the situation are taken into account in all key sectors of the front.

"We are improving the financing system so that the construction of fortifications goes faster and more efficiently. The conditions and financing mechanisms that were in place before did not provide the necessary scale and speed of expansion of fortification lines, so we are correcting this. The act that we developed is the first step for a comprehensive solution to the issue, in particular the involvement of additional - currently unused - funds in the construction," State Secretary at the Defense Ministry Liudmyla Darahan said.