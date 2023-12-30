Strategy Of Ukraine's Defense Forces For 2024: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held an end-of-year meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to determine the strategy of Ukraine's Defense Forces for 2024.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have summarized the military results of the year. Analyzed the results of combat operations and our decisions. What we did right and what could have been done better. Taking into account these conclusions, forecasts and our capabilities, we have determined the strategy of the Defense Forces for the coming year,” Zelensky noted.

The Head of State emphasized that this year Ukraine had not stepped back in any sector, had regained control over the sea, and had made the skies safer.

“We continue working as a team. I am grateful to everyone making every effort for the sake of Ukraine's victory,” Zelensky added.

A reminder that Ukraine is planning to produce 1 million drones in 2024.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine