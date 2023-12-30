Civil Infrastructure Hit As Russians Attack Downtown Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of December 30, 2023, Russian troops struck downtown Kharkiv, causing damage to civil infrastructure.
The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The occupiers launched over six strikes. In particular, downtown Kharkiv was hit. Civil infrastructure was damaged,” Syniehubov wrote.
In his words, emergency services are working at the scene.
A reminder that, around 07:00 p.m., December 30, 2023, a series of explosions was heard in the city of Kharkiv.
