Two Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district with artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, the aggressor has been targeting the Nikopol district with artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles. The enemy shelling affected the regional center, Marhanets and Myrove communities,” Lysak wrote.

A woman, 65, was injured and taken to hospital in moderately grave condition.

An administrative building and municipal enterprise were damaged. An agricultural firm caught fire, but rescuers promptly extinguished it.

Following Russian attacks, a 5-storey apartment block was seriously damaged, as well as 20 detached houses. A man, 87, was rescued from one of them. Fortunately, he remained unharmed.

Eighteen household buildings were hit, as well as a car, power transmission and gas supply lines. About 1,300 household consumers were left without electricity.