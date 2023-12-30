At Least Eight Injured In Russia's Recent Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people have been reported injured in Russia's recent attack on the city of Kharkiv.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of now, medics are providing assistance to eight people. All of them were taken to hospital: four in moderate condition and four in mild condition,” Syniehubov wrote.

In his words, Russian attacks affected a health facility, apartment blocks, shops and transport vehicles.

“Civil infrastructure only. All services are working at the scene,” Syniehubov added.

A reminder that, around 07:00 p.m., December 30, 2023, a series of explosions was heard in the city of Kharkiv.