Number Of Those Injured In Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Rises To 16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 16 people have been in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At this moment, doctors are providing assistance to eight injured people. All of them have been hospitalized – four are in moderate condition and four are in mild condition," Syniehubov said.

According to him, the strike damaged a medical institution, apartment buildings, shops and vehicles.

"Exclusively civilian infrastructure! All services are working at the scene," Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov later reported on Telegram that the number of people injured in the Russian missile attack had increased to 16.

"According to preliminary reports, there are no deaths. We currently have 14 victims. According to preliminary information, five are already in the hospital," the mayor said.

A few minutes later, he specified that there were already 16 injuries.

At around 19:00 on December 30, a series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv.

Syniehubov said that six strikes had been carried out and that civilian infrastructure had been damaged.

Terekhov then reported that a residential building had been hit, causing a fire. Other civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

According to Serhii Melnyk, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, the Russians struck the city from the Belgorod district using the S-300 air defense system.