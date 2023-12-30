War Update: Ukraine Reports 49 Combat Clashes On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty-nine combat engagements took place across the front on Saturday, with Russian troops carrying out unsuccessful attacks in several sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 36 air strikes and 31 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements," the post said.

Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using Kh-59 guided missiles against Dnipro and Odesa and an Iskander missile against Zaporizhzhia. One Kh-59 guided missile was intercepted. Russian terrorist attacks killed and wounded civilians, damaging private residential and apartment buildings, hospitals, and other civilian and industrial infrastructure.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit three anti-aircraft missile systems, an area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, seven artillery pieces and three electronic warfare stations of the invaders.

From February 24, 2022 to December 30, 2023, Ukrainian forces eliminated about 358,270 Russian invaders, including 750 in the past day alone.