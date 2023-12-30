Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Ballots To Be Printed For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . Over 6.5 million
ballots will be printed for the early presidential election in
Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC) Ravzat Gasimov said at today's meeting of CEC, Trend reports.
“The text, form, and number of ballot papers must be determined
35 days before the voting day. On the ballot papers, candidates are
listed in alphabetical order by last name, first name, patronymic,”
he explained.
Previously, on December 19, the commission approved the
candidacy of Ilham Aliyev nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for
participation in the early presidential election.
The CEC meeting held on December 21 approved the candidacies of
self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, as well as Fazil Mustafa
(the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan
Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of
Azerbaijan), and Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party).
On December 26, the CEC meeting discussed the issue of the
approval of candidacies of self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab
Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzade,
Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz, and Gulamhuseyn Alibayli, and
after discussion, the issue was put to a vote and adopted.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30122023000187011040ID1107670963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.