               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Shares Publication On Occasion Of Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis And New Year (PHOTO)


12/30/2023 3:10:06 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, Trend reports.

The post says:“Happy World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year!”

MENAFN30122023000187011040ID1107670962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search