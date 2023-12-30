Palestinian Killed By Israeli Forces In W. Bank

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces' at Fawwar refugee camp, south of the West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday. The ministry added in a statement that Mohammad Mosalma was shot dead by Israeli forces at the camp's entrance, south of Khalil city. The occupation claimed the reason of the incident was that Mosalma had carried out a hit-and-run that resulted in injuring two soldiers. (Pickup previous) nq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.