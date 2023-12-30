               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Palestinian Killed By Israeli Forces In W. Bank


12/30/2023 3:06:24 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces' at Fawwar refugee camp, south of the West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday.
The ministry added in a statement that Mohammad Mosalma was shot dead by Israeli forces at the camp's entrance, south of Khalil city.
The occupation claimed the reason of the incident was that Mosalma had carried out a hit-and-run that resulted in injuring two soldiers. (Pickup previous)
nq



