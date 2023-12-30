Security Operation Kills 5 Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- At least five militants were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces have killed five "terrorists", including commander Rahzaib Khuray in an intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district of KPK.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians," said ISPR.

Pakistan military is carrying out operations against militants after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year. Earlier in the month, 25 soldiers were killed in two separate incidents on a single day in Kolachi and Daraآ­ziآ­nda areas of KPK. (end)

