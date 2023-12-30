Four Members Of Lebanese Resistance Killed In Battles Against Israeli Occupation Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Saturday said four of its fighters were martyred in battles against the Israeli occupation army as the latter continues launching air and artillery attacks on border towns in southern Lebanon.

A statement by the Resistance identified the martyrs as Hasan Akram Al-Moussawi, Haidar Mohammad Al-Mazzawi, Rakan Ali Sefeddine and Abbas Mohammad Al-Ajami.

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone attacked a civilian car on the road to the southern town of Ayta Ashaab, Bint Jbeil district, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

A similar airstrike on a home in Al-Baraka neighborhood, Bint Jbeil district, injured at least one person.

The artillery of the Israeli enemy bombarded Wadi Hamul neighborhood in Naqoura district, and other towns in southern Lebanon, according to the NNA report. (end)

