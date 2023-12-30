Israeli War Council Convenes Sunday To Discuss New Prisoner Swap Deal

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) -- The Israeli War Council will convene on Sunday to consider a new prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) said on Saturday evening.The IPBC reported earlier today that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Council member Benny Gantz refused to attend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a joint press conference on Saturday.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.