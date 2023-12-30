Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD41.7 Per Gramme In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, stood at JD41.70 per gramme, as a purchasing price, against JD40 as a selling price, an official said Saturday.Jordan Jewelers Association's Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD48.90 and JD37.20, respectively.The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grammes, stood at JD294, while an English lira, which weighs eight grammes reached JD336, Allan said.Gold demand and supply in the local market are "weak" due to price increases and the cancellation of social activities in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are exposed to cruel Israeli aggression and war massacres, Allan explained.Gold concluded 2023 with a price higher than in recent years, with an ounce trading for $2,063 on the global market on Friday.