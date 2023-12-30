Microsoft Unveils Copilot App For Iphone Users

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Microsoft has rolled out an app for its AI chatbot on iOS and iPadOS.

Both versions of the app are now available to download from the Apple App Store.

The app gives you access to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) and works similarly to OpenAIs ChatGPT mobile app.

In addition to letting you ask questions, draft emails, and summarize text, you can also create images through an integration with the text-to-image generator DALL-E3, according to Microsoft.

Unlike the free version of ChatGPT which runs GPT-3.5, Copilot lets you access GPT-4, the latest large language model (LLM) from OpenAI, without having to pay for a subscription, Microsoft said.

With Microsofts rebrand of Bing Chat to Copilot, the company is moving toward offering a standalone experience similar to ChatGPT.

Along with rolling out apps on Android and Apple devices, Microsoft also created a web experience for Copilot thats separate from Bing.