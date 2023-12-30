UN Security Council To Convene On Belgorod Strike: Russia, Diplomats

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council will convene Saturday at Russia's request to discuss what Moscow claims was a deadly Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod, the Russian mission to the UN said.

Three other council members, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the meeting to AFP.

"Today... at 4:00 pm New York (2100 GMT) time a meeting of the UN Security Council requested by Russia will take place in connection with the strikes on Belgorod," Russia's mission said on social media.

Russia accused Ukraine of targeting the city of Belgorod with missiles and rockets on Saturday, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens more in an attack Moscow warned would "not go unpunished."

Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian invasion for nearly two years and earlier this week came under a huge Russian missile and drone assault, has not officially commented on the strike against Belgorod.

Belgorod lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly struck by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's forces.

Unverified footage showed debris strewn across the street and smoke billowing from burnt-out cars in the city's center, while a large blast can be heard in dashcam footage posted on social media.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the strike, one of the deadliest on Russian soil since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

Two Vilkha missiles and Czech-made rockets were used in the attack, Russia said.