Ionuț Coman: Optgroup&Proiectura Becomes A Regional Player

- CEO of the OptGroup&Proiectura groupCLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMANIA, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OptGroup &Proiectura , a group of companies based in Transylvania, has established itself in recent years as one of the most reliable providers of new technologies, products and services in the field of infrastructure and environmental protection. The group of companies was founded by entrepreneurs Ionuț and Andreea Coman. Now the group is preparing to become a regional player.OptGroup&Projectura CEO Ionuț Coman says this expansion is the consequence of gaining relevant experience. "In recent years, we have understood that the solution to grow is to offer integrated and integral design services for everything local communities need, from the rehabilitation of buildings for education to infrastructure projects, the construction of photovoltaic parks or the modernisation of public lighting."This approach has enabled the Cluj-based group of companies to quickly deliver the projects needed to attract non-reimbursable funding from sources such as European funds. As a result, the number of clients representing local communities has greatly increased. Also in 2023, the group of companies led by Ionuț Coman won its first project related to the construction of safety elements for a motorway."With this project, we can show that we have entered the Champions League in this field," says Ionuț Coman. The year 2023 also brought the development of a new line of business: the design and installation of photovoltaic parks OptGroup&Project team has completed 10 photovoltaic parks this year, with an installed capacity of 10 MW."There are six major players in the green energy sector that have decided to work with us in 2024 as well. We are grateful to them and we want to install photovoltaic parks with a cumulative power of 50 MW in 2024", says Ionuț Coman, CEO of the .OptGroup&Proiectura group.This approach has led to OptGroup's turnover increasing by 44 percent in 2023, to 11 million lei (over 2 million euros), while Proiectura has near doubled its turnover in 2023, to 1.6 million lei (over 300,000 euros).The Cluj-founded group also achieved its first international expansion. "In February 2023, we had the honour to participate in the Royal Forum in Chișinău, at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania. We made the decision then to invest in the Republic of Moldova. I have already opened a company in Moldova", Ionuț Coman adds.He adds that this development would not have been possible without a partnership with a leading Kosovo company: "I am grateful to my friends in Ferplast. This is a company founded by seven brothers, led by an extraordinary man: Bashkim Krasniqi.Ferplast supplies us with the highest quality goods, from corrugated tubes for bridges to drainage tubes or cable protection tubes or drinking water tanks partners in Kosovo are people of their word and we trust them," says Ionuț Coman.OptGroup&Proiectura's expansion in the region is also favoured by the international context. The Republic of Moldova has started accession negotiations with the European Union, Romania will join the Schengen area with its sea and air borders, and Kosovo residents will be able to travel visa-free in the Schengen area from 2024. "All the conditions are thus in place to expand our activities in the region are now looking at opportunities in markets such as Bulgaria, Albania, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Austria and Italy will take a decision in the coming weeks, when we will announce which market we will expand into," added Ionuț Coman.

