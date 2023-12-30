The Sweetest Gig Launches Mentoring Boys To Be Men And Earn Mother's Day Gift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recruiting for Good launches a sweet gig for boys to learn how to be man; learn skills, earn sweet gift cards, and gift for Mother's Day Too

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; find talented professionals with positive values, and placements help us fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids preparing them for tomorrow's jobs and life #userecruitingforgood #makepositiveimpact #sweetcomp

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs since 2020; launches new sweet gig for boys in 4th/5th grade to learn skills and values.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good, The Sweetest GigSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. And generates proceeds to fund and create The Sweetest Gigs for Kids.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches Sweet Mother's Day Gig ; boys in 4th and 5th grade land gig to review food 'they love!'Boys earn $10 gift cards for each food review. And between January and May boys who complete; 3 reviews earn $30 Gift Card for Mother's Day, complete 5 reviews earn $50 Gift Card for Mother's Day, or complete 10 reviews earn $100 Gift Card for Mother's Day.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're teaching boys sweet skills/success habits; and how to earn using your talent for GOOD , and how to appreciate mom more!"AboutLand Sweet Mother's Day Gig mentoring boys to be men. On the gig; boys will review food they love to earn $10 gift cards. And between January and May boys who complete; 3 reviews earn $30 Gift Card for Mother's Day, complete 5 reviews earn $50 Gift Card for Mother's Day, or complete 10 reviews earn $100 Gift Card for Mother's Day. Only looking to 5 boys to mentor who live in LA and are in 4th or 5th Grade. To learn more visit Our meaningful gigs are for parents (families) who appreciate personal mentoring and love to prepare their kids for life!Retain Recruiting for Good for search, and a portion of our placement fees will fund The Sweetest Gigs program just for your employees; or you can retain our staffing agency on a consulting basis to create and manage the sweet kids' work program. To learn more visitSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

