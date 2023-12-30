Recruiting For Good To Reward The Sweetest Restaurants $5,000 Dining Gift Card

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Enjoy Good Food. Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn The Sweetest Foodies Club experiences including our sweet signature Italian foodie parties

Are you a Sweet Foodie, Love to Do Good and Enjoy Good Food. Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn The Sweetest Foodies Club experiences including our sweet signature Italian foodie parties

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Love sushi...join the club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 12 months of sushi and party for good

A sweet social club, sponsored by Recruiting for Good for women who love to support Girls work program and enjoy The Finest Michelin Star Italian Restaurants

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund kids work program; and rewards referrals with sweet dining rewards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & The Sweetest GigsSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. And generates proceeds to fund and create The Sweetest Gigs for Kids.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program before July 2024 to enter drawing; and win $5,000 dining gift card to discover The Sweetest Restaurants with favorite plus one (or gift it).According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate your referrals to companies hiring; they help, Recruiting for Good fund our kids' work programs (The Sweetest Gigs)."After successful referral person also earns, one of three sweet foodie rewards; enjoy 12 Months of Sushi, The Beauty Foodie Club (The Best Michelin Star Italian Restaurants), or The Sweetest Foodies Social Club (Experiences, Cooking Classes, Prix Fix Menus, and The Sweetest Party of The Year)...Perfectly designed dining rewards to share with favorite plus one; or gift to someone special.AboutThe Sweetest Foodies is LA's Most Fulfilling Social Club. Love to Do GOOD, Enjoy Really Good Food, and Party for Good...Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids and earn 12 Months of The Sweetest Foodie Experiences to share with your favorite plus one! To Learn more visit The Most Fulfilling Social Club in LA.Participate in referral program before July 2024 to enter drawing; and win $5,000 dining gift card to discover The Sweetest Restaurants with favorite plus one (or gift it).Land Sweet Mother's Day Gig mentoring boys to be men. On the gig; boys will review food they love to earn $10 gift cards. And between January and May boys who complete; 3 reviews earn $30 Gift Card for Mother's Day, complete 5 reviews earn $50 Gift Card for Mother's Day, or complete 10 reviews earn $100 Gift Card for Mother's Day. Only looking to 5 boys to mentor who live in LA and are in 4th or 5th Grade. To learn more visit Our meaningful gigs are for parents (families) who appreciate personal mentoring and love to prepare their kids for life!Retain Recruiting for Good for search, and a portion of our placement fees will fund The Sweetest Gigs program just for your employees; or you can retain our staffing agency on a consulting basis to create and manage the sweet kids' work program. To learn more visitSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-720-8324

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram