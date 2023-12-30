Ventiques Announces Big Holiday Sale From 24 November To January 5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ventiques announces the big holiday sale from 24 November to January 5 on the sale of metal vents including original and kanyon metal vent series. This sale is known as the holiday sale offering 25% off. This offer is valid for everyone and is known as one of the big savings offers presented by Ventiques. One can get this offer by using the code GIFT2023.



Reasons to Choose Ventiques Vents:



Durability:

Metal floor vents are more durable than other vents as metal is one of the durable materials. Metal vents are known for making big differences to every space. Metal vents may help in transforming spaces with enhanced functionality. The functionality of these vents includes the ability to make a space more breathable and comfortable. Choosing metal floor vents for any type of space either residential, commercial, or industrial is a perfect fit.



Style and class:

Ventiques vents are stylish and classic. The intricate designs of flush mount floor vents and drop-in vents are stylish and complement the home decor of residential or commercial space. These vents are stylish and classy due to the intricate designs and the seamless fitting of the vent with the flooring along with the fine finish on the vents. The seamless finish on the metal floor vents makes these one of the right fit for modern homes and offices.



Colors and hues:

Ventiques vents are available in different colors and hues. Ventiques presents around 9 color options that make every living space beautiful and enhance the home or office decor. The colors and hues are available in powder-coated and anodizing color options. Ventiques is presenting samples for powder-coated and anodized color options, so the customers can ask for the sample by visiting the website of Ventiques.



Different sizes:

There are many different sizes available in Ventique vents. One can install these vents and make the space attractive with the seamless fitting that comes with different sizes available for different spaces. Anyone who is looking for vents in different sizes can consider Ventique vents and make an impact at their place.



Aesthetics:

The fine aesthetics of Ventique vents make these one of the right fits for every space. These vents are beautiful and known for enhancing and complementing the home and office decor.



Five Reasons to Buy Metal Floor Vents:

Metal floor vents are popular among residential and office space owners due to various reasons. Some of the reasons are stated below:



1.Stay for long time:

Metal floor vents last for a long time. It is because metal is an original source which is highly durable. To keep these vents intact for a longer time, one must ensure periodical cleaning as described by the experts. The periodical cleaning is enough to keep metal floor vents in a fine state.

2.Easy to clean:

Metal is easy to clean if it is cleaned properly from time to time. Easy cleaning saves a lot of time for the users making it one of the choices for residential, commercial or industrial spaces.

3.Low maintenance cost:

Metal floor vents incur low maintenance costs as compared to various other vents. Again, regular cleaning is important to avoid hefty maintenance costs. The maintenance cost may be required after a long time, so the cost of taking care of metal floor vents is low making these vents one of the right choices for every space.

4.Suitable for high traffic areas:

Metal floor vents are suitable for high traffic areas as metal can hold higher weight than various other materials. Ventiques Original Flush mount metal floor vents are known for their durability and functionality. All our vents are flush mount making them handicap accessible. The metal vents can be easily installed and look beautiful with various flooring types like intricate Tile, Laminate, Hardwood, LVP, and Carpet

5.Natural and beautiful aesthetics:

Metal floor vents are naturally appealing and beautiful. The original beauty of metal makes these one of the right choices for any space. The metal floor vents complement home decor in a straightforward manner when combined with modern homes. The fine finish on the metal floor vents makes these more aesthetically beautiful, adding charm to the space.



How to avail the Offer Online or Offline?



One can redeem this offer either by going to our website to place an order or they can give us a call as well.



About Ventiques:



Ventiques sell a wide range of metal and wood floor vents that last long and make an impact on any space. Ventiques keeps bringing new offers and schemes on vents. The offers differ from time to time and stay for a particular period. This time, the holiday countdown is running providing flat 25% off on metal vents, including original and kanyon series. To start receiving the notifications of metal vents, one should sign-up on the account set up page. Making an impact in any space is no more a challenge with flush mount floor vents and drop-in vents.

