UAE Weather: Fog Alert Issued, Visibility To Be Affected

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 9:07 PM

Various parts of the UAE will witness fog from Saturday night to Sunday morning, according to an alert issued by the UAE weather body.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said there would be a chance a fog formation in the country, with a deterioration of horizontal visibility. The visibility may drop further at times over most internal and coastal areas of the country from 11 on Saturday to 10 on Sunday, the centre has warned.

As per a forecast by the centre, the fog is likely to affect the coastal and internal parts Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to be cautious while driving during fog due to reduced visibility.“They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” the police said.

ALSO READ:

New Year in UAE: What days will parking be free in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah?

New Year in UAE: What to expect at this year's Burj Khalifa fireworks display