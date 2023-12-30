71 Jordanians Were Evacuated From Gaza Friday Evening, Says Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30, (Petra) -- A total of 71 Jordanians, who were granted permission by crossing border officials to depart via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, were evacuated from the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Saturday.The Ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said that 30 Jordanians evacuated from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing to the Kingdom were transported on board an Arab Bridge Maritime Company ship in coordination with the Ministry of Transport.Qudah added that the ship anchored at Aqaba today from Nuweiba, where evacuees were received by officials in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and provided with the necessary aid and medical care, as well as transporting those who wished to travel to Amman.He continued by saying that 41 more evacuees had been brought to Cairo and that preparations were being made to ensure their swift return to the Kingdom via Cairo International Airport to Amman.A team from the Jordanian embassy in Egypt, which has been present on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing since the beginning of the evacuation operations of Jordanians from Gaza to oversee the operations, received the Jordanian evacuees, provided them with the necessary assistance and medical care, and transported them to the port of Nuweiba and to Cairo on buses provided by the embassy, Qudah noted.He affirmed that the team will remain on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing to supervise the evacuation procedures of Jordanians residing and present in Gaza, as well as to offer them any and all help and support.According to Qudah, there are currently 1,050 Jordanians in Gaza who have been listed on the database since the start of the war there; 652 of them have been evacuated.He reiterated his call for Jordanians in Gaza to contact the Ministry's Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs to request help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling the following numbers: 00962799562903..00962799562471..00962799562193 or via: ....