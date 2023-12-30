(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 December 2023

Announcement no. 355

Repayment of Bond loans

Rovsing A/S hereby announces that the Company has repaid in full at ordinary expiration, bond loans of DKK 4.2 million which were due 31st December 2023. The Company is in advanced stages of negotiations of providing a new financing to the Company by a combined mix of new capital and new bond loans of minimum DKK 4.0 million, which is expected to be completed in January 2024.

