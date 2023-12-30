               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Repayment Of Bond Loans


12/30/2023 2:16:22 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 December 2023
Announcement no. 355

Rovsing A/S hereby announces that the Company has repaid in full at ordinary expiration, bond loans of DKK 4.2 million which were due 31st December 2023. The Company is in advanced stages of negotiations of providing a new financing to the Company by a combined mix of new capital and new bond loans of minimum DKK 4.0 million, which is expected to be completed in January 2024.

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: ... or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: ...

  • Announcement355_bonds_repaid_final

