Ventiques Reveals Style Guide To Original Metal Series For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SELECT CITY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ventiques revealed the style guide to the original metal series style guide for 2024, bringing a wide range of vent options for everyone. It is announcing the available options in the original metal series that are available for big savings sale. This sale is still available in the year 2024 till January 5. Now anyone can make big savings for them through Ventiques vents. The aesthetically beautiful and functional vents are available at nominal pricing with the same quality.



Ventiques senior officials mentioned“ We want our customers to take advantage of stylish and beautiful vents to bring big transformation in their space with the motive to provide the right fit for their space” The officials added“This time the big savings sale is going to be the perk for our customers as flat 25% discount on the sale of metal vents- original series and Kanyon series is a multi-benefits deal for everyone.



Ventiques reveals the metal vent original series which is one of the hot-selling products for everyone due to its durability, style, seamless fitting, and flawless walking experiences.



Below are some of the original series flush mount metal floor vents :



Forest flush mount metal floor register



The forest flash mount floor vent is known for its modern and straightforward design making it one of the right fit for modern spaces. The forest grill can fit rightly in most stylish homes complementing their home decor. This vent is available in the fixed flooring thickness of 1⁄2” thickness frame and it can be accommodated with different flooring thicknesses. This vent looks beautiful with different types of flooring; including hardwood, LVP, carpet, intricate tile, etc. The unique appeal of the forest flush mount metal floor register allows for a seamless finish. This vent comes with the frame and grill and can be fastened, adhered, float, or subfloat on the subflooring.



Forest flush mount floor vent is available in different sizes; including 2 1⁄2”*12, 4*10, 4*12, and 4*14 sizes. There are 9 color options available in forest flush mount metal floor vents. Anyone can choose the vent in a particular color choice to bring a refreshing appearance to the space. The color options are arctic white, burnt leaf, desert sand, midnight black, mountain fod, safari dust, brushed platinum, smokey shale, and silver river.



Breeze flush mount metal floor register:

The original metal series breeze holds the universal appeal that enhances all types of design and style. The pattern of the breeze can be suitable for modern to traditional homes. The vent thickness is fixed at 1⁄2” frame and can be accommodated with different flooring thicknesses. These vents can be easily installed and look aesthetically with different types of flooring options including laminate, hardwood, carpet, and LVP. The breeze flush mount metal floor register is available with the frame and grill and can be fastened, adhered to, or floated on the subflooring. The breeze-style vents are available in various sizes with or without a damper. The available sizes are 2 1⁄2”*12, 4*10, 4*12, 4*14. There are 9 color options available in breeze-style vents; including arctic white desert sand, midnight black, mountain fog, safari dust, brushed platinum, smokey shale, silver shale, and silver river.



Tornado flush mount metal floor register:



The tornado flush mount metal floor register is available in an intricate pattern and the geometric layout of the register is noticed for sure in the home. The geometric layout complements the home decor and enhances the beauty of home decor with a simple appearance. The metal vents are easy to install and look aesthetically beautiful with different types of flooring hardwood, laminate, LVP, and carpet. There are unique designs available in tornado-style vents that can be fastened, adhered to, or floated on the subflooring. The tornado-style vents are available in 2 1⁄2 *12, 4*10, 4*12, and 4*14. There are 9 color options available in tornado flush mount metal floor register; including mountain fog, safari dust, brushed platinum, smokey shale, and silver river.



Avalanche flush mount floor register :

The avalanche flush mount floor register has a strong and mighty pattern on the grill making its construction as well. Nemophilists find the avalanche flush mount register attractive as these hold the unique appeal of nature due to the intricate design on the vent. The thickness frame of the avalanche flush mount floor register is fixed at 1⁄2” thickness and this can be accommodated with different flooring thicknesses. The avalanche flush mount floor register can be adjusted with different flooring types including laminate, LVP, carpet, and hardwood. The unique design on the avalanche flush mount floor register provides a seamless finish and can be fastened, adhered, or floated on the subflooring. The avalanche-style vents are available in different sizes; including 4*10, 4*12, and 4*14. There are 9 color options available in the avalanche flush mount floor register; including arctic white, burnt leaf, desert sand, midnight black, mountain fog, safari dust, brushed platinum, smokey shale, and silver river.



Ventiques is also offering big savings on the Kanyon series covered under metal vents. So everyone can get the benefits of big savings, and enhance their home decor with these vents. If someone is looking for samples of color options, then the person can apply for the color options. Ventiques offers powder-coated and anodized color options for samples. Now anyone can vent without guessing. As the color option can be directly matched with the flooring there is no need to guess the color options. The color can be matched with the flooring, and enhance the home decor smoothly.



Reasons to Choose Ventiques Vents”



Seamless finish:

The seamless finish on Ventiques vents makes these vents aesthetically beautiful and enhances their appearance. Ventiques vents become aesthetically beautiful with the seamless finish and bring big transformation to small spaces without additional effort.



Seamless fitting:

Ventiques vents are known for the seamless fitting with the flooring. The seamless fitting comes with the adjusted height of the flooring with the frame of the vent. The seamless fitting makes the vent look flawless after the installation. The flush mount floor vents are known for their seamless fitting as these are adjusted with the height of the flooring. The drop-in vents also fit well with the flooring but these are a little higher in height as compared to the height of the flooring.



Different color options:

There are different color options available in Ventiques vents. The different color options include Arctic white, silver river, smokey shale, brushed platinum, etc. One can even apply for color samples of Ventiques vents. Ventiques provides powder-coated and anodized color options bringing positive transformation to any space.



Durability:

Ventiques metal vents are highly durable and provide unlimited benefits. These durable vents boost the appearance of home decor and last for a longer time if taken care of properly. One needs to take care of Ventiques vents to ensure the expected shelf life as promised.



Unique designs:

Ventiques offers a wide range of unique designs in Ventiques vents making these one of the right choices for any space; residential, commercial, or industrial.



Big savings are valid till 5 January. So anyone can buy the finest quality of vents at favorable pricing, and enhance the home decor and complement the home decor.



About Ventiques:



Ventiques is one of the renowned vents sellers in the online and offline landscape. It offers a wide range of vents made with metal and wood. Ventiques vents have a unique appeal as these vents are aesthetically beautiful and highly functional. These vents are durable and aesthetically approved, known for their functionality. Metal vents are available in the original Metal series and Kanyon series. The original series is also known as the series of flush-mount floor vents. The flush mount floor vents are adjusted with the height of the flooring. The wood series is available in flush mount series, drop-in series, wall wood series, and dampers. There are various styles and colors available in Ventiques vents making these vents attractive. These vents complement the home or office decor and are suitable for different areas including; residential, commercial, and industrial.



Ventiques came up with the idea of flush mount floor vents years ago to provide flawless walking experiences to everyone including handicapped people. Ventiques flush mount floor registers are known for the seamless walking experiences and the seamless fitting with the flooring. Ventiques vents are available in different styles and designs. The intricate designs of Ventiques vents make these the right fit for every space and enhance the airflow in the space. The enhanced airflow capability of Ventiques vents makes these highly functional and redefines the space through their beauty and aesthetics. Ventiques vents are known for complementing home decor or office decor with a simple appearance, but the style and design make these vents to be noticed by everyone.



Ventiques is leading in the online and offline marketplace with the premium quality of vents and the high degree of functionality these vents provide. These vents refresh every space with a high degree of air circulation and turn the space into a beautiful-looking area.

Nick Seeman

Ventiques

+1 3202927582

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other