The Swiss Arts Outlook 2024: Politics Reclaims The Centre Stage

Deutsch (de) Kunst in der Schweiz: Das erwartet uns 2024



It's impossible to gauge what to expect for the new year without considering the dramatic developments in the arts in 2023.

One year ago, the war in Ukraine still grabbed the headlines but its effects on the international art scene remained fairly limited. In the West, a consensus formed among artists, curators and institutions to embrace the Ukrainian cause, echoing the general reaction of the population and governments at large. In the rest of the world, however, solidarity with Ukraine was more nuanced.

This dissonance between countries in the“North” differed from those in the“South” in their perception of global affairs, and was the main fault line in the cultural debates in 2023. The October 7 Hamas attacks and the ensuing war in Gaza shook everything up.

The current war has dunked the art world into the treacherous waters of antisemitism and islamophobia – two terms that have been used, misused and abused throughout the political spectrum since.

Artists are subjected to tougher vetting processes; accusations and counteraccusations, muddling the meaning of antisemitism and islamophobia, have flooded the news and social media. A signature on a petition can compromise the careers of university heads, professors, museum directors, curators and artists. This has also happened in Switzerland.