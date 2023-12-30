               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Frozen In Time: 2023 In Switzerland In Pictures


12/30/2023 2:11:53 PM

    Landslides, fires and storms battered Switzerland this year, and while the results are certainly photogenic, that's no comfort for the many people affected by them.

    Climate change, the conflict in Ukraine and the collapse of Credit Suisse also left their mark on the Alpine country – as did a South Korean Netflix series. The picturesque lakeside village of Iseltwald is struggling to cope with busloads of tourists who want to see and take selfies on the village's pier, the scene of a riveting romantic rendezvous.

