2023 Final Deportation Of Foreigners

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama deports and expels more than 700 foreigners in this year 2023

In the year 2023, Panama applied expulsion and deportation measures to 702 foreigners of different nationalities.

The National Immigration Service (SNM), announced this Friday, December 29, that flight number 25, was the last of the year 2023; it took place from the Panama Pacifico International Airport, with 11 people of Colombian nationality being deported and another, from the same origin, who was expelled.

According to the SNM, each of these 702 foreigners had their rights respected under national law. "They were subjected to the corresponding process for the benefit of the security of the country and the region, with the majority coming from the migratory flow that enters from Colombia; however, they did not meet the requirements for transit through our country".



Panama closed this year 2023, with the passage of more than 517 thousand people through the Darién jungle, in their attempt to reach the United States.