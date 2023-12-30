Provisional Detention On A Teenager Involved In The Robbery Of A Taxi Driver In Arraiján

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Superior Adolescent Prosecutor's Office of Panama-West managed to get the Superior Court for Children and Adolescents to revoke the precautionary measure issued by the Adolescent Criminal Court of the Third Judicial Circuit to a 17-year-old adolescent, linked to the crime of robbery aggravated, to an attempted degree, to the detriment of a taxi driver.
The incident occurred on December 14, 2023, in the Bique sector, Arraiján district, when the teenager, in the company of three other minors, boarded the taxi and, through violence and intimidation with a firearm, tried to take over the belongings of the victim, however, the taxi driver shot the other three teenagers who died.
Sayira Polanco, the prosecutor, supported the existing risks such as protecting the victim, securing evidence, and preventing the teenager's escape, thus getting Magistrates Kenia Marín, Efren Tello, and Judith Cossú to endorse the request issued by the Prosecutor's Office.
The precautionary measures revoked were the periodic report, not to approach the victim, and prohibition of leaving the national territory, among others.
