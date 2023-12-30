Govt Denies Intent To Impose Minimum Export Price On All Agri Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 30 (KNN)

The government unequivocally stated that there are absolutely no intentions to enforce a Minimum Export Price (MEP) on all agricultural products, on Friday.

Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, emphasised that the government has no plans to scrutinise exports of all agricultural products.

Agrawal stated,“Just want to clarify that the government has no intention to put in MEP on all agri products or review all agri products from the export perspective. There is no such decision. The government has strictly no such plans,” during a press briefing.

Addressing concerns about the inter-ministerial committee, which typically focuses on MEP for onions but recently deliberated on basmati rice, Agrawal emphasised that the committee's expanded mandate does not imply a broad review of all agricultural products.

He underscored that the committee is not tasked with examining each agricultural product and recommending MEP for each one.

Despite the ban on the export of non-basmati white rice, Agrawal disclosed that India has allocated a substantial 13 lakh tonnes of rice for exports to more than 14 countries.

This allocation is aimed at addressing food security issues in these recipient nations.

