Manufacturing, Extractive Index Drops By 3.98% In October 2023: CAPMAS

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) issued a press release of primary data of manufacturing and extractive industries of production index of October 2023.

CAPMAS has updated the index methodology using the base year 2012/2013 and at the level of main indices of industrial activity according to Industrial Activity Manual (ISIC Rev.4) and by using the monthly index (for producer prices based on 2012/2013) since January 2020.

The manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) reached 96.70 in October 2023 (primary), compared to 100.71 in September 2023 (final), a decrease of 3.98%.

The manufacture of chemicals and chemical products reached 76.56 in October 2023, compared to 73.45 in September 2023, an increase of 4.23% due to market needs.

The manufacture of products of wood and cork, except furniture, reached 33.43 in October 2023, compared to 31.77 in September 2023, an increase of 5.23% due to market needs.

The manufacture of electrical equipment reached 110.56 in October 2023, compared to 112.51 in September 2023, a decrease of 1.73%, due to the lack of raw materials necessary for production.

The manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations reached 112.44 in October 2023, compared to 115.50 in September 2023, a decrease of 2.65%, due to market needs.