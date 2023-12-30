Tech Trends 2024: Privacy, AI, And Orchestration Forge A Secure Digital Future

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Technology has always aimed to improve our lives, and the past few years have proven its value through lockdowns, recessions, and other crises. 2023 saw both established and novel technologies revolutionize how organizations work, and 2024 promises further advances towards a better digital environment for everyone.

“While the need for a digital-first experience remains constant, the approach evolves,” says Rajesh Ganesan, President at ManageEngine.“In 2024, organizations should focus on unified tech deployment, prioritizing privacy, LLMs, and orchestration.”

ManageEngine identifies these top five trends that will solidify the bedrock of the new age of work:

1. Privacy and AI Governance Take Center Stage:

2023 saw a flurry of regulations like the EU's AI Act, but more are on the horizon. As AI permeates business, disruptive technologies like deepfakes raise privacy concerns. Close public and private scrutiny will be essential. Ethical, transparent, and fair AI use through AI governance will become paramount. Privacy will be the core of every business, with every individual responsible for its protection.

2. Enterprises Embrace Purpose-Built LLMs:

Since AI's dawn, businesses have used it for predictive analysis and automating simple tasks. However, narrow applications and engineering difficulties call for AI suited to all business aspects. Enterprise-focused LLMs enable deep, personalized interactions with offerings, aligning well with evolving software tools. By adopting such models, organizations can leverage their knowledge for both creative and routine tasks, protect data, reduce bias, and gain detailed audit reports for understanding AI decisions.

3. Orchestration Powers the Entire Enterprise:

Digital transformation has led to data fragmentation and information silos, hindering communication. Enterprises will tackle this by harnessing the power of orchestration. This user-friendly technology builds interconnected digital pipelines, automating workflows and streamlining operations. By adopting it, organizations can simplify complex tasks and thrive in the digital world.

4. The Secure Digital-First Experience Emerges:

Moving beyond traditional methods, organizations will integrate modern IT management tools to provide a holistic and secure digital journey. 2024 will see identity-centric approaches ensuring only authorized access and permissions, safeguarding identities and data. Cloud Infrastructure and Entitlement Management (CIEM) will further heighten security by providing granular visibility and minimizing threats across cloud environments. These combined solutions will bolster security and create a worry-free digital experience for end users.

5. Cyber Resilience Becomes a Key Differentiator:

Today's complex landscape with geopolitical issues, technological disruption, cyberthreats, and competitive pressure demands strategic preparation. In 2024, companies will actively invest in tools, solutions, and a culture that enhance their overall cyber-resiliency posture. Consequently, cyber resilience will emerge as a key differentiator, empowering organizations to succeed in the global market.

At ManageEngine, we believe these IT forecasts will help organizations seamlessly adapt to the evolving work culture. By staying attuned to emerging trends and technologies, organizations can capitalize on opportunities and remain competitive in this ever-evolving digital ecosystem.