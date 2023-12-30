Corporatestack Grows By 200% In 2023, Partners With Major Telecom Operators In Region, Expanding Into Africa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) CorporateStack, the Egyptian startup specializing in digital transformation solutions, concluded 2023 with a series of remarkable achievements. The company strengthened its position in the regional business market, thanks to a clear and robust strategic vision, a dedicated team, excellence in business management, and the ability to adapt to rapid market changes.

In 2023, CorporateStack, specializing in software solutions for digital transformation, achieved significant growth, reaching a 200% increase in its business volume. This reflects the outstanding efficiency in project management and innovation in providing technical solutions that meet the diverse and growing market needs.

CorporateStack offers comprehensive solutions and services, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resources Management, Customer Relationship Management, Project Management, Purchasing, Warehousing, and Corporate Assets Management solutions. Additionally, the platform provides electronic invoicing solutions, aligning with the Egyptian government's direction to integrate the informal economy into the formal economy. The partnership with Vodafone Egypt supported CorporateStack's growth in the Egyptian market, with its solutions available on Vodafone's V-Hub platform, designed to assist small and medium-sized businesses in their digital transformation journey. CorporateStack aims to become the preferred provider of cloud solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises in Egypt.

According to Mohamed Aabedeen, Co-founder and Managing Director of CorporateStack in Egypt, the company's solutions redefine business processes and provide seamless experiences that help companies showcase their best.

CorporateStack successfully expanded its scope through strategic partnerships with mobile operators in the region, enhancing its presence in the telecommunications market, improving its services, and delivering better customer experiences. On the sidelines of GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai, CorporateStack signed a collaboration agreement with Amtel Communications, which has distribution rights for selling CorporateStack's ERP services and products to clients in Jordan. This agreement is part of CorporateStack's expansion plan in the Arab and African markets, including the distribution of its cloud products and associated services.

Osama Murtada, Co-founder and CEO of the Technology Sector at CorporateStack, emphasizes that CorporateStack Cloud ERP solutions, currently available through the Online Umniah platform, facilitate challenges faced by enterprises amid the rapid digital transformation. The solutions meet their business management needs, providing dynamic services, innovative, and advanced products, contributing to effort reduction, cost savings, and revenue increase.

CorporateStack sets its sights on penetrating the African market, expanding its services and solutions in collaboration with major mobile service providers. This strategic move is part of its expansion plan, approved by the board of directors, which includes expansion into North, Central, and South Africa, as well as rapid expansion into Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

In a significant strategic move reflecting its commitment to enhancing digital transformation in the Saudi market and its unique investment vision for participating in Vision 2030, CorporateStack opened its office in Saudi Arabia in 2023. This establishes its presence in one of the most promising digital markets in the region.

Ahmed El-Haddad, General Manager of CorporateStack in Egypt, expressed satisfaction with the company's results despite the current economic conditions in the region and the world. He said:“We did not settle for success in traditional areas, but we provided an innovative solution that meets the needs of our evolving industries.”

He added:“At the end of this remarkable year, we are proud of the rich journey and inspiration that our solutions, products, and services represent. We reaffirm our commitment to continue delivering innovative digital solutions that make a difference in our industries and support the development of the communities we serve.”