Lusail City To Host A Variety Of Activities On Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail City will host a series of activities on the eve of 31 December 2023. Activities are set to kick off at 8pm along the Lusail Boulevard, and will feature laser and fireworks shows.
As per the announced schedule, the end-of-year event is expected to continue past midnight. For more information, the Lusail City website or social media pages may be visited.
Qatari Diar has invited all families and individuals in Qatar to join and enjoy the activities happening in Lusail City, which has become an iconic urban destination in Qatar.
