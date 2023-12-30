Met Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea Saturday Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The weather inshore Saturday night until 6am on Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light rain, hazy to misty at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chance of scattered rain that may become thundery later, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea, thundery rain later.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knot gusting to 22 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 7 to 17 knot gusting to 25 knot at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 9km or 3km or less at places later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet surging to 5 feet at times. Offshore will be 2 to 4ft surging to 8ft at times.



MENAFN30122023000067011011ID1107670596