AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023: Team Qatar To Play Cambodia Within Preparatory Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's football team will play on Sunday a friendly match against Cambodia, as part of Team Qatar preparations for the AFC Asian Cup Doha 2023.

It will be the first friendly match for the new head coach of Team Qatar Marquez Lopez. The team will wrap their preparations by meeting Jordan on January 5.

The Qatari national team coach stressed the importance of the friendly match against the Cambodian national team. He said told reporters that Cambodia match is important and help developing a good idea of the general conditions of the players. The team are playing the continental competitions defending the title of the last edition, he added.

Lopez is scheduled to announce in the coming hours the final 26-man list of players who will participate in the tournament.

Team Qatar, the defending champions, will begin the campaign to defend their title next January 12, by facing Lebanon in group A competitions, which also includes China and Tajikistan. (QNA)

