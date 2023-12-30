Jharkhand News: Woman Strangles 2-Year-Old Son To Death For Disturbing Her During Call

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Jharkhand police have arrested a woman from Giridih district of the state after she allegedly strangled her two-year-old son for disturbing her during a call. The woman, identified as Afsana Khatoon was on a phone call when her younger son started crying, which irritated her, a report by news platform IndiaToday said report quoted the complaint of Afsana's father-in-law Rojan Ansari who alleged that on Thursday, Afsana Khatoon had a fight with her husband Nizamuddin and after that, she locked herself in a room with her two-year-old son. The complaint added that the two-year-old toddler started crying while Afsana was on a call with someone and instead of comforting her son, she strangled him to death matter came to light when she called her husband inside the room to sleep, but Nizamuddin found his son unconscious on the bed. The kid was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead, the family alleged claimed that she had no intention of killing the child and it was all done in the heat of the moment. She said that after getting irritated by the sound of her son crying, Afsana pushed him from the bed and her son died from the fall Jharkhand police have arrested Afsana and sent the child's body for the post-mortem. The officials informed that the matter is under investigation and more details will be revealed after the autopsy of the child, two-month-old baby dies under mysterious conditionsIn other news from Jharkhand, a couple and their two-month-old baby died under mysterious conditions. The incident happened in Teliadih village of the Palamu district on Thursday and the policemen are suspecting it to be a case of poisoning.\"After being informed by the villagers, police reached the scene and found that the mother and child were already dead while the man, identified as Jogendra Bhuinya (25), was barely alive. He was taken to Chhatarpur divisional hospital where he died shortly after,\" said Naudiha Bazar police station in-charge Aman Kumar.



