'Nahi Pata Tha, Bhagwan Padharenge...': When PM Modi Asked For Tea From A Ujjwala Yojana Beneficiary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth more than ₹15,000 in Ayodhya. During his visit to the holy city, PM Modi also stopped at the residence of Meera Manjhi, a Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary. While revealing the details around PM Modi's visit Meera Manjhi revealed how the Prime Minister asked her for tea, but found it too sweet Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE Updates\"I was not aware that he would visit us. He came to our home. We are feeling very happy. We were not aware that God would arrive in such a way,\" Merra said with a big smile on her face.\"First he came, he sat and he spoke with my children. I folded my hands and welcomed him. He then asked us what benefits we got under this scheme. I told him I got a house, gas, free water supply. I am very happy that I am now cooking on a gas and not on a furnace,\" she told ANI.\"I told him I have cooked daal (pulses), rice and vegetable...and also tea. He told me we must have tea during the winter. So I made him a cup of tea...\" She said PM Modi told her it was a little sweeter. \"I told him this was how I make tea,\" she added.10 croreth beneficiary of PM Ujjwala YojanaMeera Manjhi is the 10 croreth beneficiary of PM Ujjwala Yojana- Union Government's flagship working with the target to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. PM Modi visited Manjhi's residence after returning from the inauguration ceremony of the redeveloped railway station of Ayodhya.\"I was very happy seeing the prime minister. I told him we got the house in his Awas scheme,\" Manjhi said Modi on Saturday inaugurated a slew of projects in Ayodhya, ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on 22 January. While speaking on the planned event, PM Modi appealed to the people of the country to not visit Ayodhya on 22 January and rather celebrate Diwali at their homes on the day by lighting Ram Diyas.\"I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on 22 January. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January,\" the Prime Minister said.\"This historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to take a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all the 140 crore countrymen should light Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22 January and celebrate Diwali,\" PM Modi added.



MENAFN30122023007365015876ID1107670577