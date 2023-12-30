Viral Photo Shows Mt. Everest ‘Traffic Jam’, Bengalurean By Heart Says It’S ‘Silkboard Or Saki Naka’

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, a viral picture of a monumental traffic jam at the peak of Mount Everest sent the internet into a frenzy. The image, reminiscent of rush hour gridlocks on expressways, captured climbers queuing up towards the summit, portraying an unexpected "traffic jam" on the world's highest peak.

@NGKabra, an individual who shared the viral photo, added a comical twist by likening this extreme queue to the infamous traffic snarls on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. In jest, the caption read, "Forget the Mumbai-Pune Expressway jams! Even Everest has rush hour traffic. It seems everyone's chosen the same path on the same day!"

The crux of the matter seemed to be the convergence of everyone's aspirations on the same day, a relatable issue not only limited to Everest but also evident in various tourist destinations across the country.

Amidst the viral sensation, social media users chimed in with a mix of wit and contemplation. One user marvelled at the unexpected parallel, comparing Everest's queues to those found in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. Another pondered over a solution, proposing a strategic scheduling of activities to avoid intersecting aspirations.

The conversation took a reflective turn as one user remarked on the shifting perspective regarding scaling Mount Everest, once considered a monumental achievement.

Injecting a touch of local humour, a Bengaluru enthusiast, Jiten S, humorously likened the climbers' line-up to notorious traffic spots in the city like Silk Board junction or Sakinaka. The banter continued with another user humorously predicting similar traffic scenarios even on the moon, given the chance.

However, amidst the laughter and observations, a call for practical solutions emerged, with several users suggesting the need for a separate lane dedicated exclusively to the climbers.