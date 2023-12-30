Grand Ayodhya Push: PM Modi Launches 46 Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 30) made a resounding impact during his visit to Ayodhya, setting the stage for Uttar Pradesh's transformative journey by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a staggering 46 development projects, collectively valued at over Rs 15,700 crore.

Earlier today, PM Modi officially inaugurated the revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station and launching six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains.

Among the newly initiated Vande Bharat trains are routes connecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore, Mangalore-Madgaon, Jalna-Mumbai, and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal. Additionally, the two Amrit Bharat trains commenced journeys from Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal and Malda Town to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru).

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi marked the inauguration of the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Some of the key projects inaugurated during his visit include the capacity upgrade of Trishundi Refinery in Amethi, development of 20 MLD CETP for Jajmau Tailory Cluster, establishment of a 30 MLD sewage treatment plant in Pankha, Kanpur, and the redevelopment of STP and sewage treatment infrastructure facilities in Jajmau zone.

Moreover, significant infrastructure improvements encompassed NH-330A's Jagdishpur-Faizabad section, strengthening of the Khutar-Lakhimpur section of NH-730, and the doubling of railway sections under the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki rail line project.

Additionally, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for various upcoming ventures like the widening and strengthening of Lucknow-Ayodhya NH-27 section, construction of Ayodhya bypass on NH-27, a Greenfield Township Project, and several other significant developments across the region.