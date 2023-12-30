Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Rajyardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena Take Oath; See Full List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the Rajasthan assembly election results announced a month ago, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet expanded as 22 MLAs took the oath as state ministers on Saturday. This induction comprised 12 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state with independent charge, and five ministers of state.
Among the notable names swearing-in were Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Gajendra Singh Khimsar.
The oath-taking ceremony, conducted by Governor Kalraj Mishra, convened at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. Prior to the event, Bhajan Lal Sharma sought approval from Mishra for the ceremony, which received the governor's consent for the 3.15 pm scheduled event.
The list of newly sworn-in ministers includes:
Cabinet Ministers:
Kirodi Lal Meena
Madan Dilawar
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Gajendra Singh Khinvsar
Babulal Kharadi
Jogaram Patel
Suresh Singh Rawat
Avinash Gehlot
Joraram Kumawat
Hemant Meena
Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary
Sumit Godara
Ministers of State (Independent Charge):
Sanjay Sharma
Gautam Kumar
Jhabar Singh Kharra
Surendra Pal Singh
Heeralal Nagar
Ministers of State:
Ottaram Dewasi
Manju Baghmar
Vijay Singh Choudhary
K K Bishnoi
Jawahar Singh Bedam
The BJP clinched victory in 115 out of 199 contested seats in the Rajasthan assembly elections on December 3. Chief Minister Sharma, a newcomer to the legislative assembly, was appointed alongside deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa on December 12.
