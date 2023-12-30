Kerala: Kochi Metro, Water Metro To Extend Services On New Year's Eve; Check Timings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is all set to provide a smooth journey for those coming to participate in the New Year celebrations held all over the city. Kochi Metro service will continue till 1 am on January 1, 2024. On December 31, the trains will be operated at a frequency of 20 minutes.



The last service from Aluva and SN Junction stations will be at 1 am. The Kochi Metro service will help the public to reach and return to the New Year celebrations without getting into traffic jams. KMRL offers a 50 per cent discount on ticket prices from 10 pm onwards. Riders can use pay and park facilities at Metro stations to avoid traffic congestion. Commuters can use the parking space of any Metro station in the city.

Water metro service till 5 am on January 1:

The service on the Kochi Water Metro High Court Junction-Vypin route has been extended till 5 am on January 1. On December 31 till 9 pm, there will be service on High Court Junction - Vypin route in both directions. On January 1, after midnight, the water metro service will run from Vypin to High Court Junction till 5 am. The water metro service will help the public to reach and return to and from Fort Kochi, where the main celebration is held on New Year's Eve, without traffic jams.