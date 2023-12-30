Malaikottai Valiban's Song 'Raakk' Out: Mohanlal Enchants Audiences With His Captivating Vocals - Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohanlal, the beloved figure in Malayalam cinema, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, "Malaikottai Valiban." The already highly anticipated film has generated even more excitement with the release of a new track titled "Raakk," featuring the vocals of none other than Mohanlal himself. P. S. Rafeeque, who had a hand in the initial composition, deserves credit for the lively music and lyrics of this energetic track.

The song made its debut on YouTube and quickly gained traction, racking up an impressive 913,199 views in no time. Mohanlal's portrayal as a saint in the song's visuals has brought joy to fans, who are now buzzing with excitement and already predicting that the movie will outdo the success of his previous works.

Before this, the filmmakers treated the audience to the first song from the movie, "Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil." With lyrics penned by Prashant Pillai, the song features performances by Shreekumar Vakkiyil and Abhaya Hiranmayi, earning widespread acclaim for its artistic quality.

Scheduled to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, "Malaikottai Valiban" is generating considerable anticipation as one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is set in the pre-independence period, with Mohanlal taking on the role of a nomadic wrestler.

Besides Mohanlal's presence, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, Manoj Moses, and Manikandan Achari, all contributing to the film's promising storyline.

