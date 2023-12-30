Animal To Pushpa-6 Movies Rashmika Mandanna's Fans Should Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Rashmika Mandanna completed seven years in Indian cinema, let's take a look at the actor's iconic characters.

Rashmika Mandanna is at the pinnacle of her profession. The prominent woman of Indian cinema has completed seven great years in the entertainment industry, working on films in various languages, many of which were blockbusters.



Aside from that, Rashmika has provided fans and spectators with a few famous personalities that have left a particular place in their hearts. As she celebrates seven years in Indian film, let's take a look at the characters she helped to make famous:

Saanvi Joseph in Kirik Party

Released in 2016, Kirik Party featured Rashmika as Saanvi Joseph. She is easily that pin-up girl in college and she breathes her path. While the film was a fun college drama, Her beautiful and cute portrayal of Shanvi surely reminded all the guys of their unforgettable crush from college days.



Divya in Varisu

In this year's one of the biggest blockbuster, 'Varisu', the actress played the character of Divya in the film. The actress puts her adorableness, charm, and cuteness on the front and performs excellently in this family drama.

Gitanjali in Animal

Rashmika Mandanna is seen playing the character of Gitanjali in the recently released Animal. The leading actress gave a top-rated performance in the film, and the audiences praised her performance as it went well with the narrative. She was in a completely new dimension this time on big screens. The character has a special place in the masses' hearts.

Pushpa 1 Srivali

Srivali from the movie 'Pushpa 1: The Rise' is Rashmika's most famous character. She impresses with her great skill as a small-town girl and produces one of the most excellent performances. The character became a household name among the masses. The masses widely accepted her dance moves, dialogues, and on-screen chemistry with Allu Arjun. They are eager to see more of her on-screen in the highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' which will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Geetha Govindam in Geetha Govindam

The list of iconic characters of Rashmika starts with her portrayal as Geeta in 2018's movie, 'Geetha Govindam'. The actress delivered a performance that spoke to today's Gen Z girls. On the one hand, the character is adorable, but on the other hand, it is adult. She performed admirably in the film, and her reactions at the end of emotional passages demonstrate her exceptional acting talent.

Lilly in Dear Comrade

Rashmika, as Lilly, steals the limelight with her career-best performance in Dear Comrade. She is cute and beautiful at the same time but is vulnerable and broken. All these emotions are shown spectacularly by Rashmika. She, along with Vijay, make the film work in many ways.

Tara Bhalla in Goodbye

Rashmika was seen playing the character of Tara Bhalla in Goodbye. The actress shared screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and indeed booked a significant impact with her brilliant performance. The actress was seen dwelling on different emotions and truly nailed it all.