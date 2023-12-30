Spotted: Randeep Hooda To Malaika Arora; Celebs Elevate The Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Malaika Arora, and others were seen in Mumbai, setting a new standard for fashion with their impeccable style.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen together outside a gym in Bandra. They were both in gym attires.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were papped at the airport as they head to Kerala for new year celebration. They both looked elegant in their respective attires

Kartik Aaryan was seen in Mumbai while driving his car. In a generous gesture, he was giving autographs to his fans.

Malaika Arora was seen outside a restaurant, exuding chic vibes in a white spaghetti top perfectly paired with stylish trousers.

Sussanne Khan and her partner were seen at the airport. Sussanne wore a green top with trousers, while her beau went for a casual vibe in a simple tee.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted at the airport. The newly weds were heading for their honeymoon. Both were all smiles for the camera.

Abhishek Bachchan and Tiger Shroff were seen joyfully playing football, joined by Kartik Aaryan. The trio showcased their camaraderie on the field.