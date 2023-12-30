Some People Maligned My Image With False Campaign: Lalan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 31 (IANS) A day after resigning from the post of JD-U national President, Lalan Singh claimed that some people tried to malign his image by launching a false campaign against him.

Terming the news that he was present at a meeting of a group of JD-U MLAs at a Cabinet minister's office as false, Singh said he was in Delhi with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the time.

In a letter issued on Saturday, Singh said that he will take legal action against those who ran the news.

He also said that he had resigned as JD-U national President as he has to look after his own Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed on Saturday that Singh was involved in an attempt to break the JD-U with the help of 12 to 13 MLAs.

He also claimed that Singh is trying to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar.

