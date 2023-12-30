Billionaire Realtor Hiranandani Hops Onto Mumbai Local Train To Beat Traffic

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec. 30 (IANS) Billionaire realtor Niranjan Hiranandani turned heads and won hearts as he took a local train, for a Mumbai-Thane commute, ostensibly to beat the road traffic.

Four days ago, Hiranandani had to attend an event at the CHM College in Ulhasnagar town in adjoining Thane district.

Since it could have taken more than a couple of hours by road, the builder did the next best thing - went to the Central Railway's Ghatkopar station.

There he walked down the platform and coolly boarded an air-conditioned local train to Ulhasnagar - the hub of the Sindhi community.

Accompanied by a couple of his office staffers, Hiranandani causally occupied a window seat for the ride lasting over 30 minutes.

When some commuters recognised the celeb on the local, a couple of them shook hands as Hiranandani warmly reciprocated with a smile.

After attending the event at the college, where he is a trustee, Hiranandani took a return commute, also by a local train.

The company's officials said that even on an earlier occasion, Hiranandani had taken a train ride without any fanfare to reach his destination on time.

--IANS

qn/arm